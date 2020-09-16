Govt, opposition leaders extend Malaysia Day greetings

Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that Malaysia Day celebrations commemorate the historic events of the establishment of the Federation of Malaysia. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — Several government and opposition leaders today extended Malaysia Day 2020 greetings to all Malaysians.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, on his Facebook page, said that Malaysia Day is a symbol of sovereignty, harmony and prosperity for the country, developed together by people of various ethnicities, languages, cultures and religions, in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

“Sept 16 also reminds us of the meaning and sacrifice that unites us as Malaysians we stand united in facing every challenge, fighting Covid-19 and moving forward.

“Malaysia Day means a lot to all of us . Happy Malaysia Day 2020 to all Malaysians!” he said.

He said that the theme, ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares), symbolised a strong partnership between dedicated frontliners, hard-working people standing alongside the government, concerned about maintaining health, well-being and regenerating the economy while the country is still fighting Covid-19.

Also extending a Malaysia Day message on his Facebook page was Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who said that the phrase ‘Kita Jaga Kita’ (we look after each other) shows that Malaysians are united regardless of background or political affiliation.

Senior Minister and International Trade and Industry Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said that Malaysia Day celebrations commemorate the historic events of the establishment of the Federation of Malaysia, and today the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed to upholding the status of Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in Malaysia as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“The determination of the PN government is demonstrated through the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, who has started efforts to resolve various issues related to the rights of the people of Sabah and Sarawak, based on the spirit of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030,” he said via his official Facebook post.

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, via a two-minute and 52-second video uploaded on his official Facebook page, recalled the moment when the announcement of the establishment of Malaysia made by the first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj at the Merdeka Stadium on Sept 16, 1963, when he was 38 years old.

He said that he had mixed feelings then as the formation of Malaysia received great opposition from several neighbouring countries.

“‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah), today marks 57 years of the existence of Malaysia. Many of us have gone through a lot together. Singapore is out but the integrity of the relationship between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak continues to strengthen.

“It is true, that in a large family, there are times when dissatisfaction arises among us and it needs to be evaluated and a meeting point is found so that our relationship does not deteriorate,” he said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, through a post on his official Facebook account, called on all Malaysians to strengthen understanding between races and religions and continue to uphold the constitution and spirit of federalism.

He said that all parties should think and plan as best as possible in strengthening the position of Sabah and Sarawak as stipulated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, so that the two states are no longer excluded from balanced and reasonable development.

“Sabah and Sarawak became part of Malaysia along with the Malay Peninsula, and should be seen as equal. This should include aspects of development that are fair and equitable,” he said. — Bernama