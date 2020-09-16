GE15: Kelantan Umno leaders to abide by seat distribution, says party liaison chief

The matter was stated by its Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub who expressed his confidence that there would be no cases of Independent candidates emerging from the party leaders who were disappointed not to be selected as candidates in GE15. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MACHANG, Sept 16 — All Umno leaders in Kelantan have consented to abide by the decision of the party leadership regarding the distribution of seats in the 15th General Election (GE15) besides being committed to helping PAS candidates through the spirit of Muafakat Nasional.

The matter was stated by its Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub who expressed his confidence that there would be no cases of Independent candidates emerging from the party leaders who were disappointed not to be selected as candidates in GE15.

“In the previous election we contested all seats, but this time around there will be state and parliamentary seats that Umno will not be contesting, through the concept of seat distribution with PAS.

“What I learn is that all Umno leaders at the divisional level have stated their commitment to abide by the matter, instead they will help PAS candidates to win seats in their place in GE15,” he told reporters after the 2020 Merdeka Fun Ride programme at the Pusat Transformasi Ilmu Bukit Tiu here, today.

A total of 250 participants participated in the 25-kilometre cycle event in conjunction with the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Commenting further, Ahmad Jazlan said that the current situation is also different compared with before as no Kelantan Umno leader came forward to appeal to be nominated as a candidate.

Muafakat Nasional is a collaboration between Umno and PAS which is now also joined by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu). — Bernama