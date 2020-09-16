Embrace diversity as our source of strength, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said patriotism that is lasting and amplifies a strong love for the country at certain time demands a different focus due to different circumstances. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SIBU, Sept 16 — Malaysians are urged to embrace the country’s cultural richness as a source of strength instead of looking at its diversity as a cause of weakness.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in a pre-recorded video presentation of his welcoming speech at the Malaysia Day celebration at the Sibu Indoor Stadium here today, said this should become the foundation for the people to live peacefully and co-exist together to serve the nation.

“Malaysia Day means a lot to all of us. It is a symbol of the sovereignty, harmony and prosperity of a country that we built together with the people of various ethnicities, languages, cultures and religions, the majority or minority whether in the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Saifuddin, who is co-chairman of the main organising committee of the celebration, said patriotism that is lasting and amplifies a strong love for the country at certain time demands a different focus due to different circumstances.

The Malaysia Day celebration this time around is themed Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares) as the country is still in battle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“New patriots have been born, namely the frontliners who are devoted and made lots of sacrifices, the people on the side of the government who work hard over health and welfare and to regenerate the economy,” said Saifuddin.

He said although there is no big event organised to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of Malaysia in 1963 this time around, he was proud to see many citizens celebrating the momentous day in their own way and share it on social media.

“Keep sharing those wonderful moments using (the hashtag) #momennegaraku,” he said and expressed his deepest appreciation and gratitude to the government and the people of Sarawak, the co-chairman and friends in the organising committee as well as all parties who worked hard to make the celebration a success.

Sarawak Utilities Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom, who is the co-organising chairman, in a similar video presentation, expressed his gratitude to the federal government for giving Sarawak the trust to organise the Malaysia Day celebration for the second consecutive year.

He also urged all Malaysians, regardless of racial and religious background to continue to work together and transform the country into a developed nation. — Bernama