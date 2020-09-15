Trio nabbed in Negri Sembilan for vandalising Pasir Gudang MCA's office last month

Ismail said a team from the district’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) arrested the suspects at about 12.30pm last Friday. — iStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Sept 15 — Police said they have arrested three men for alleged criminal intimidation and also for splashing red paint at the Pasir Gudang MCA office in Taman Johor Jaya here last month.

The three suspects, aged between 29 and 46, were picked-up by police in Negeri Sembilan following several leads.

Seri Alam police chief Superintendent Ismail Dollah said a team from the district’s Anti-Vice, Gambling and Secret Societies Division (D7) arrested the suspects at about 12.30pm last Friday.

He said the suspects, who are locals, were arrested in connection with investigations related to criminal intimidation and the splashing of red paint at the Pasir Gudang MCA office on August 16.

“Initial investigations revealed that the three have prior cases related to crime and drugs.

“The suspects have since been remanded to facilitate investigations and police are still investigating the case,” said Ismail in a statement issues to the media today.

In the pre-dawn hours of August 16, the Pasir Gudang MCA office along Jalan Ros Merah 3/2 was found to be vandalised by perpetrators with red paint with a warning note left at the entrance.

It was learnt that the attack was not political in nature but due to a personal issue stemming from allegations that one of the MCA division’s member was purportedly having an affair with a married woman.

Pasir Gudang MCA was reported saying that the division condemns such attacks and have also identified the perpetrators through close circuit television (CCTV) camera footage.