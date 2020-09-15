Report: Zahid promises political appointments for Sabah Umno, PAS leaders if BN wins state election

Bagan Datuk MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks during a press conference in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur August 18, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reportedly promised to appoint Sabah political leaders from Umno and PAS into top positions if the pact wins the Sabah state election.

In a report by Berita Harian, Zahid was quoted saying while campaigning in Tawau that there will be negotiations with their partners in Perikatan Nasional (PN) to decide who gets which spots.

“There are several appointed posts that we will give to prominent figures in Sabah if we win the seats we’re contesting.

“God willing these appointments will also include allocations for Sabah Umno leaders, including those from PAS,” he said.

“We will negotiate with our friends in PN to allocate spots for our coalition partners as well,” he added.

The remark was made after Zahid reiterated that BN will be announcing its campaign manifesto tomorrow, promising a so-called “new deal” for the state.

Zahid said the “new deal” will not only return autonomy to Sabah, but also other promises that will offer “new hope” to voters in the state.

“God willing, we will offer this new deal if BN with our other partners can form the Sabah state government again,” he reportedly said.

On Saturday, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), an Opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

Other contending parties aligned under GRS include Umno, Sabah Progressive Party, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah and MCA.