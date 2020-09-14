Sungai Ichat new intake point to be ready in 10 weeks, says Air Pahang

File picture of polluted Sungai Ichat. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Sept 14 — Now that Sungai Ichat has been successfully rehabilitated to level 1 and safe for consumption, the Pengurusan Air Pahang Berhad (PAIP) targets to complete the construction of a new intake point along the river within the next 10 weeks.

Its chief executive officer Saiful Zaini Mohd Bokhari said that once completed, the new intake point will be able to supply additional raw water to the Kuala Terla Water Treatment Plant (LRA).

The Kuala Terla LRA is the largest water treatment plant in the Cameron Highlands and supplies clean water to almost 70 per cent of the area. Due to the heavily polluted Sungai Ichat, the plant could only receive its raw water supply from Sungai Terla.

“Of late, there is a short supply of raw water resources in the district, affecting its quality which in turn has a negative impact on the operation of treated water supply, especially during peak hours.

“The construction of the new Sungai Ichat intake point is seen to increase the capacity of the Kuala Terla LRA treated water to almost 50 per cent to ensure a consistent supply to consumers,” he said in a media statement here today.

The efforts to rehabilitate Sungai Ichat, which was previously categorised as level 5 (severely polluted) took more than a year and the issue caught the attention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who visited the site in September last year and ordered all parties to immediately put a stop to encroachment activities. — Bernama