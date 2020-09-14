Suhakam: Form RCI immediately to investigate judicial misconduct

Suhakam has urged for the immediate set-up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry to restore trust and confidence in the country’s judicial system. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has urged for the immediate set-up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) in efforts to restore trust and confidence in the country’s judicial system.

In a statement today, Suhakam referred to the allegations of judicial misconduct contained in the affidavit filed by Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Haji Hamid Sultan Abu Backer in 2019.

“If the allegations are proven to be true, this is a serious violation of human rights and freedom that have been guaranteed under the Federal Constitution”, the statement said.

In February 2019, the government announced that it would establish an RCI to investigate the allegations but until today, there had been no developments. — Bernama