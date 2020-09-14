PAS not contesting Sabah poll? It’s strategic, Annuar Musa says

BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has now suggested that PAS’ exclusion from contesting the Sabah election is part of the opposition’s political strategy.

Annuar compared the move to BN not contesting the Sarawak election, saying that the political environment in the state is relatively unique.

“Many don’t understand that PAS not competing in Sabah is a strategy, same as what happened to BN during the Sarawak election.

“Sabah politics is unique and PAS leaders understand it very well. The spirit of Muafakat Nasional, Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional is always within PAS,” he posted on his Twitter account.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan had previously announced the party wishes to contest in 10 seats in the state election with its Perikatan Nasional (PN) allies.

However, ahead of Nomination Day, PN announced that the Islamist party will not be given any seat to contest.

On Friday, PAS said it is not contesting in Sabah, where it has little political presence, as a form of cooperation with its allies and the party respects the wish of its partners in BN and PN.

Its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS will still deploy its campaigning machinery and members to back its allies.