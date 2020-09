Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Benteng LD, Bunga and Sungai clusters recorded new Covid-19 cases today, with the Benteng LD cluster recording the highest number of cases, at 17. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Benteng Lahad Datu (Benteng LD), Bunga and Sungai clusters recorded new Covid-19 cases today, with the Benteng LD cluster recording the highest number of cases, at 17.

Health director-general Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that the Bunga and Sungai clusters recorded four and one new cases respectively.

He said that 5,402 people were screened under the Benteng LD cluster, from which the 17 new cases were detected.

MORE TO COME