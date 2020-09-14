Hamzah: Those questioning Perikatan’s status uneasy with coalition’s acceptance

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the Perikatan Nasional’s registration had been approved by the Registrar of Societies on August 7 under the Societies Act 1966. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has slammed the actions of those who were still questioning its registration status and described them as a desperate attempt to discredit the coalition in the ongoing Sabah state election campaign.

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the coalition’s registration had been approved by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on August 7 under the Societies Act 1966.

He said the Election Commission (EC) had also approved the application for the PN logo to be used on the ballot paper.

“They (accusers) are actually worried and threatened by the fact that PN has been well received by the people of late,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier today, in a statement, the RoS confirmed that PN has been registered through the issuance of registration certificate PPM-019-14-07082020, which was approved and signed by the RoS. — Bernama