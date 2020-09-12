Sabah election: Musa Aman no-show at nomination centre

Tan Sri Musa Aman posted an article on his Instagram account claiming that Sungai Manila Umno leaders had rejected the new candidate and wanted him instead to return and represent them. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, Sept 12 ― The whereabouts of former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman remain a mystery even after the nomination centre in Libaran where he was expected to submit his nomination form for the state election closed at 10am today.

Every vehicle with dark-tinted screen raised the excitement of the press and others awaiting at the gate of the centre for a glimpse of Musa, much to everyone's dismay.

Calls and text messages made to those close to him either went unanswered or replied with uncertainty of his whereabouts or whether he would be contesting in the election.

Even his residence, which is adjacent to the nomination centre, looked empty with the gates properly locked.

On September 9, Musa had tweeted “I am going back to Sungai Manila”, a new state seat within the Libaran parliamentary constituency.

Earlier today, he also posted an article on his Instagram account claiming that Sungai Manila UMNO leaders had rejected the new candidate and wanted him instead to return and represent them.

Musa is the incumbent for the Sungai Sibuga state seat.

The Sabah snap election was called after the Yang Dipertua Tun Juhar Mahiruddin consented to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal's request to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly on July 30.

This came a day after Musa claimed to have the support of 33 assemblymen to topple the Parti Warisan Sabah-led government and form a new government.

The Election Commission has set September 26 for polling. ― Bernama