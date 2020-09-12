Police: Man kills father after quarrel in Ipoh

Police said an elderly man was believed to have been killed by his son after a fight at the Gunung Rapat wet market tonight. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Sept 12 — An elderly man was found dead, believed to have been killed by his son, after a fight at the Gunung Rapat wet market here, tonight.

Ipoh district deputy police chief Supt Mohamed Nordin Abdullah said that the police received a report on the incident from the public at about 7pm.

Mohamed Nordin said that upon arriving at the location, the police found the 49-year-old male suspect was next to his 79-year-old father’s body.

“The victim was believed to have been hit with a glass bottle on the face and head. We consider this case resolved with the arrest of the suspect,” he told reporters when met at the scene here today.

According to Mohamed Nordin, the suspect has no previous criminal record but has a record of mental illness for over 20 years. He works in the market with his father.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama