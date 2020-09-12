PM Muhyiddin announces Gabungan Rakyat Sabah alliance in bid to wrest state govt

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks at the Tuaran Bersatu office in Sulaman this morning where he had arrived to support Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, September 12, 2020. ― Bernama pic

TUARAN, Sept 12 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced the formation of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, an Opposition coalition comprising Perikatan Nasional (PN), Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said that the alliance was formed cooperatively with the state polls which kicked off today with nominations.

The alliance would consist of PN, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

“We sat together last night and arrived at this consensus. All parties agreed to go through this together and fight to win Sabah.

“This is a good sign that we are united in our determination to form the government on September 26,” he said during his speech at the Tuaran Bersatu office in Sulaman here this morning where he had arrived to support Bersatu Sabah chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor.

Muhyiddin said that the alliance would work as a team to ensure all its component representatives had the best possible chance of winning.

“At every level of the parties, we need to put aside any differences and build each other up. That is the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah spirit,” he said.

He urged Bersatu members to work with its components and allies which currently consist of Umno, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Sabah Progressive Party, Party Solidarity Tanah Airku, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, and MCA.

“No one party can do this on its own and win. Only the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah together can build a strong stable government,” he said.