Johor police cripple drug trafficking syndicate with arrest of six men

Johor police believe they have crippled a drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate named ‘Rose Quartz’ following the arrest of six local men through six separate raids around the city two days ago. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

JOHOR BARU, Sept 12 — Johor police believe they have crippled a drug smuggling and trafficking syndicate named ‘Rose Quartz’ following the arrest of six local men through six separate raids around the city two days ago.

Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that apart from the detention of the six men, aged between 39 and 57, police also seized about 39.33 kilogrammes of syabu, 74.98 grammes of ketamin as well as 20.92 grammes of ecstasy powder worth an estimated RM1.58 million.

“The syndicate was crippled following two months of investigations and surveillance. It is believed the drugs were obtained from the northern part of the country and packed in this state,” he told reporters at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan said that the syndicate also tried to hoodwink the authorities by packaging the drugs as canned food before distributing them to customers, including in Sarawak and overseas market, using air and sea courier services.

He said two of the men tested positive for drugs while three of them had previous criminal records, including for drug offences.

“Police also seized a machine used to pack the drugs, an air pistol, seven cars worth an estimated RM982,800, two watches worth RM2,000, as well as RM172,051 and 13,000 Thai baht in cash.

All six have been remanded for six days until Sept 16 for further investigations under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 as well as Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960, he said. — Bernama