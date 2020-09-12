DBKL seals filthy Sungai Besi chicken processing centre

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — A chicken processing centre in Jalan Sungai Besi here has been ordered to close after the cleanliness at the premises found to be unsatisfactory.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said the premises was sealed with immediate effect under Section 101(1)(v) of the Local Government Act 1976.

It said DBKL also issued six compound notices under the Trades, Businesses and Industries Licensing of the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (WPKL) 2016 and Food Placement Licensing (WPKL) 2016 by-laws

“Inspections found that the premises was operating without a licence, hiring foreigners namely two Bangladeshis and one Indian national without a valid work permit, and failed to get its staff immunised with typhoid vaccine.

“The premises was also found discharging poultry processing wastewater directly into drains while its floor and walls were very dirty,” said the statement.

It also urged those with information on business activities that did not comply with the stipulated rules to contact the DBKL call centre at 1 800 88 3255 or visit the nearest DBKL branch. — Bernama