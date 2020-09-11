Sarawak police deny issuing warning about chemically doused facemasks

Sarawak police have denied issuing a warning on the handing out of free chemically doused facemasks by robbers in order to commit robberies. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 11 — The Sarawak police have denied issuing a warning on the handing out of free chemically doused facemasks by robbers in order to commit robberies.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail today confirmed that the message which had gone viral on WhatsApp recently, was false.

“The Sarawak police also advises the public to contact any police station to verify the authenticity of news before sharing it on social media,” he said in a statement today.

The viral message claiming to have originated from the authorities said there were individuals going door to door to distribute free face masks doused with chemicals to the public, with the alleged intention of robbing them. — Bernama