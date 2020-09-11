KLIA police foil attempt to smuggle more than RM200,000 worth of drugs into Sarawak

KLIA Police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman said the two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested at the KLIA2 departure hall at about 10.15am by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division personnel. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEPANG, Sept 11 — Police arrested two men at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here for attempting to smuggle into Sarawak drugs worth more than RM200,000 yesterday.

KLIA Police chief ACP Imran Abd Rahman said the two men, aged 24 and 28, were arrested at the KLIA2 departure hall at about 10.15am by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division personnel.

An inspection of one of the suspects’ briefcase found a package of Chinese tea containing ketamine weighing 1.040 kg worth RM57,200, he told a press conference here today.

Following that, the police inspected the suspect’s backpack which had been put in the cargo compartment and found four packages of Chinese tea containing syabu weighing 4.2 kg worth RM147,000.

Imran said investigation revealed that the Sabahan men entered the peninsula on Sunday (September 6) and yesterday, believed to get the drug supplies.

“Both suspects tested negative for drugs and had no previous criminal records,” he said, adding that the police also seized RM9,000 cash from them.

The two suspects have been remanded for seven days from today to facilitate investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama