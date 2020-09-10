Proposal paper on new remuneration system for Malaysian civil servants to be submitted next month, says Cuepacs

Malaysian government employees work inside the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) office in Putrajaya in this file picture taken on October 9, 2013. — Reuters pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 10 — The proposal paper on the new remuneration system to replace the Malaysia Remuneration System (SSM) for civil servants is expected to be submitted for the consideration of the government in mid-October.

Cuepacs deputy chairman I Aminuddin Awang said the congress is in the final stages of updating the working paper of the new system which is expected to benefit about 1.6 million civil servants.

“In improving the system, we take into account the importance of all grades in the service scheme, we don’t want anyone to be left out,” he told reporters after attending an appreciation ceremony for Covid-19 frontliners here today.

According to Aminuddin, the new remuneration system also takes into account the views of civil servants themselves.

“We hope that during the presentation of the 2021 Budget, we will be able to implement at least some of the proposed new system,” he said, adding that among the proposals was to increase the minimum wage which is currently below the Income Poverty Line (PGK) level. — Bernama