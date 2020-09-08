Ismail Sabri: 72 arrested for RMCO violations yesterday

Ismail said in total, the compliance task-force conducted 58,047 inspections nationwide. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Police arrested 72 people yesterday for violating health regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said from the total number of arrests, 70 were issued with compounds, one was remanded while another was released on police bail.

“They were arrested and detained for failure to prepare screening and registration facilities, operating their premises over the time limit, not wearing face masks, escaping from quarantine and conducting activities where social distancing was difficult,” he said in a statement.

Ismail said in total, the compliance task-force conducted 58,047 inspections nationwide yesterday to ensure public adherence to the RMCO’s standard operating procedures.

The task-force comprising 3,031 teams involving 12,118 personnel inspected 3,933 supermarkets, 4,659 restaurants, 1,398 hawkers, 1,192 factories, 3,737 banks, and 1013 government offices.

“Other places inspected also include 1,113 land transportation terminals, 213 water transportation terminals, and 109 air transportation terminals,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Op Benteng involving the police, Armed Forces, Maritime Enforcement Agency, and Border Security Agency also participated in 79 highway roadblocks nationwide yesterday.

He said 25 undocumented migrants were arrested, including one man believed to be involved in a human trafficking syndicate.