Health Ministry: Malaysia records another Covid-19 spike today, with 100 new cases

People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Malaysia recorded another massive jump in new Covid-19 cases today, the Health Ministry has announced.

Of the 100 new cases registered today, 85 were local transmissions with the remaining 15 imported.

According to the ministry, 62 of these cases originated from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster in Sabah which first emerged on September 1.

The remaining 23 came from the Sungai cluster in Kedah that was confirmed yesterday.

Today’s figure is the highest since the recovery movement control order (RMCO) came into effect on June 10.

Previously, the highest number of daily reported cases during this period was 62 as was registered yesterday.

