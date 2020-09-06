Water pollution: Suhakam calls for effective enforcement

A general view of some residents seen collecting hill water as an alternative measure after facing water supply disruption during a survey in Jalan Ulu Yam on September 6, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has called for more effective law enforcement, including heavier penalties for offenders involved in water resources pollution.

Suhakam, in a statement today, proposed the move to avoid water source contamination in Sungai Gong, Rawang recently which affected water supply to 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley, from recurring.

“Fully aware that the Selangor government has taken action against the factory allegedly responsible for the pollution, Suhakam is concerned that the Water Services Industry Act 2006 and the Environmental Quality Act 1974 are not being enforced effectively to protect public health and the environment.

“Recurring water contamination incidents indicate that the huge gaps in these laws have yet to be addressed,” said Suhakam, who also urged that the relevant laws be reviewed.

The commission also urged business entities to be more responsible in ensuring that human rights in obtaining clean water supplies are protected

Following oil pollution from the factory on Thursday, operations of four water treatment plants – Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang – were halted, causing 1,292 areas in seven regions around the Klang Valley to experience unscheduled water disruption.

Four factory managers suspected of being involved in the pollution incident have been remanded for six days from yesterday. — Bernama