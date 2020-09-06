MIC deputy president says party has RM1b in assets to assist Malaysian Indians

MIC deputy president and Tapah MP M. Saravanan speaks to reporters at PWTC February 24, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — One of Malaysia’s oldest political parties, MIC, has some RM1 billion in assets it can use to help the ethnic Indian community, its deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan told Mingguan Malaysia.

In an interview published today in the Sunday edition of Utusan Malaysia, Saravanan sought to explain why his party is still focused on the minority ethnic group when more political organisations, including its new ally Bersatu, is opening its doors to other races.

“Firstly, they have to understand that MIC is not a party that was established for individual interest.

“Secondly, MIC is the same as Umno and PAS, at the central, division and branch level and we have RM1 billion in assets to help the Indian community,” he was quoted saying.

According to Saravanan, MIC is focused on helping lift Malaysian Indians through educational empowerment by providing financial assistance until the tertiary level.

“If compared to other established parties, MIC is the only party, even if not in the government, but still helps the Indian community from the aspect of financial assistance for education.

“Even without political participation, we can face the Indian community [here] and suggest that MIC helps in terms of elevating their education through financial assistance,” he told the Malay paper.