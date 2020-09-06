Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records six new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia recorded six new Covid-19 cases today, and registered no fatalities. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Malaysia recorded six new Covid-19 cases today, and registered no fatalities, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The director-general of the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that two other patients had also made full recoveries today, bringing the total cumulative recovery number to 9,115 cases.

“As of September 6, 2020 at noon, there were six new cases that have been reported. This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia to 9,397 cases. Thus, the total number of active cases with Covid-19 infection is 154 cases. They have been isolated and given treatment.

“We would like to inform that out of the six new cases reported, three cases are import cases who have been infected abroad involving three non-citizens,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

