Ramkarpal: Khairuddin’s remarks supporting nightclub closure is shallow, entertainment outlets are source of income for many

File photo of Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh in Parliament July 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh chided Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali for supporting the closure of nightclubs and entertainment centres amid the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said Khairuddin’s remarks were bereft of evidence and was insensitive as the industry was a source of income for many, adding that the industry has been around for decades and forms part of our culture.

“The statement by Minister Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali that the prime minister was right in remarking recently that nightclubs and entertainment outlets should remain closed forever amid the RMCO, is yet another reflection of the shallowness of PAS leaders in the handling of issues which concern the people.

“Bereft of any evidence, statistically or otherwise, Khairuddin claimed that the ‘majority’ was in favour of this and as such, the minority ought to ‘follow’ the wishes of the majority.

“Has Khairuddin forgotten that nightclubs and entertainment outlets are also a source of income for many, irrespective of race or religion, and that closing the industry down will affect their livelihoods gravely?” said Ramkarpal in a statement.

Khairuddin posted on Facebook his agreement with prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that all night clubs and pubs should be closed forever.

He said only a few people like to do it and people should stay at home and have fun instead of going out and getting drunk and starting trouble at festivals.

Muhyiddin made the comment, apparently in jest, during a pro-Perikatan Nasional convention in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, in which he said the economy has begun to recover following the government’s reopening of almost all sectors.

This excluded pubs and nightclubs, with the prime minister adding that he felt it may be a good thing if they do not open at all, reportedly to cheers from some in the crowd.

Ramkarpal however said the economy relies on the taxes the entertainment industry brings in and that Khairuddin, despite the cast resources of a minister, has failed to see this simple logic.

He also urged Muhyiddin to clarify his comments.

“It is obvious that Khairuddin has not thought about any of the above despite having the resources to do so now that he is a minister.

“It is obvious that Khairuddin has not thought about any of the above despite having the resources to do so now that he is a minister.

“The prime minister should clarify if what he said was in jest, failing which, there are bound to be more nonsensical statements coming from his lieutenants in the near future, which serve absolutely no useful purpose,” added Ramkarpal.