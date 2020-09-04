New detainees in Lahad Datu to be sent to Cenderawasih, Tungku lockups, says Sabah police commissioner

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said this is to separate the new detainees with existing detainees at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LAHAD DATU, Sept 4 ― Individuals detained by then police in Lahad Datu, including illegal immigrants, will be sent to the lockups at Cenderawasih and Tungku police stations in Felda Sabahat to control the spread of Covid-19.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said this is to separate the new detainees with existing detainees at the Lahad Datu district police headquarters.

“The move is also to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection among detainees in lockups, as what happened in Lahad Datu with the emergence of the Benteng LD Cluster and a case in Semporna,” he told reporters after handing over his duty as Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander to his successor Datuk Ahmad Fuad Othman.

The ceremony was witnessed by Home Ministry secretary-general (management) Datuk Ramlan Harun.

Hazani said detainees who tested negative for Covid-19 screening and do not have to be charged in court would be released.

“For detainees who are not charged in court, but yet to obtain the result of their Covid-19, or have not completed their 14-day quarantine, they will be sent to the quarantine centre at Bakapit,” he added.

He said 107 existing detainees at the Lahad Datu police lockup who had undergone Covid-19 screening would not be transferred to other lockups and the charges against them would be made at the police station.

“They will be at the Lahad Datu police station until their release by the Health Ministry before they are sent to the Tawau Prison,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said all the 77 officers and personnel at the Lahad Datu district police contingent, as well as their family members, have been confirmed Covid-19 negative.

They went for the Covid-19 screening following the detection of the Benteng LD Cluster. ― Bernama