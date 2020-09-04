Ministry: Remedial works to clear contamination in Sungai Selangor begins today

Yesterday, 1,292 areas in seven regions in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruption starting 10am. — Picture by Mukriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The Ministry of Environment and Water said that remedial works to clear the contamination in Sungai Selangor, which has caused water disruption affecting nearly 1.2 million account holders or equivalent to five million people in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, will commence today.

“A premise has been suspected as a source of pollution which caused the water disruption and a sample of evidence has been obtained for analysis.

“Authorities are awaiting the results of the sample analysis of evidence for further action,” the ministry’s corporate communication unit said in a statement today

The ministry also said that it will take legal action under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 (Act 127) and the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) if the contamination has been confirmed.

It also said that the premises has been seized and operations have been suspended for two weeks.

“The ministry is very concerned with the problems faced by the people due to the water treatment plant shutdown. We hope the matter can be resolved as soon as possible.

“All parties are requested to jointly make Malaysia a clean country and free from pollution. We have a responsibility to ensure that water resources are not misused, which can result in pollution that troubles the people and affects national development activities,” it said.

Yesterday, 1,292 areas in seven regions in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruption starting 10am.

The disruption occurred after four water treatment plants, namely, Sungai Selangor Phases 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang were shut down as the water there was found to have been contaminated.

The seven areas were Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.