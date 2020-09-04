Malaysia drops criminal cases against three Goldman Sachs entities over 1MDB-linked bonds

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud today informed the High Court that the prosecution wishes to discontinue its case against the three companies. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― Malaysia today dropped all criminal charges against the UK-based Goldman Sachs International and its Asian entities Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte, owing to “new developments”.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Masri Mohd Daud today informed the High Court that the prosecution wishes to discontinue its case against the three companies.

“Yang Arif, there are new developments in this case, where the prosecution does not plan to continue prosecution on all charges on all Goldman Sachs entities. With that we withdraw the charges,” he said, without elaborating on what the new developments are.

Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, who was representing all three Goldman Sachs entities, then requested the High Court issue orders for a “discharge amounting to acquittal in respect of all charges in respect of all the defendants in these cases”.

Masri said the prosecution has no objection to this request as it was discontinuing prosecution against the Goldman Sachs companies.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan then read out his orders to discharge and acquit all three Goldman companies.

MORE TO COME