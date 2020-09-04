Indira Gandhi says no issue with daughter embracing Islam, just hopes to reunite with her by Deepavali

M. Indira Gandhi said she just wants to meet her daughter, whom she last held in 2009 when the child was 11 months old. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — M. Indira Gandhi has no issue with her long-lost daughter Prasana Diksa embracing Islam as all she wants is to be reunited with her before Deepavali in November.

The mother-of-three said she just wants to meet her daughter, whom she last held in 2009 when the child was 11 months old, the Star Online reported today.

“I just want to meet her. I want to hold her. That’s my main reason for finding Prasana,” she told reporters after a meeting with investigators at Bukit Aman yesterday.

Indira, 45, was accompanied by lawyer and activist Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan and Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy to the meeting.

According to the report, Indira was unable to meet Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador as he had to attend another meeting in Putrajaya.

Arun said there was still a deficit of trust between them and the police, adding that they remained unconvinced even after the meeting.

On Monday, Ingat called off a planned hunger strike after Abdul Hamid agreed to meet them on Thursday instead of just the Hindu mother alone.

Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa, was taken by her ex-husband Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, known as K. Pathmanathan before he converted to Islam in 2009 when she was just 11 months old.

He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted court battle that spanned years, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

Their two elder children, Tevi Darsiny, now 22, and Karan Dinish, now 21, have stayed with Indira.

Despite the ruling, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira.

Police have yet to locate Muhammad Riduan despite an arrest warrant issued by the High Court in 2014.

Indira last saw Prasana Diksa briefly in court when she was about 18 months old.



