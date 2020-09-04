Hearing of Ahmad Maslan’s money laundering, giving false statement charges to begin on Oct 16

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 9, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 ― The Sessions Court has set four days beginning October 16 to hear the case of Pontian Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan who is facing charges for money laundering and giving false statement.

Judge Azman Ahmad set October 16 and 23, November 6 and December 24 for the hearing when deputy public prosecutor Mohd Mukhzany Fariz Mohd Mokhtar informed the court that Ahmad’s application for a review of a lower court’s decision in dismissing his application to drop the charges against him had been dismissed by the High Court.

Lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh represented Ahmad, 54.

The case came up for mention today.

Last Aug 14, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Aslam Zainuddin dismissed Ahmad’s review application after finding that there was no mistake by the Sessions Court in dismissing his application to quash the charges against him.

On July 24, the Sessions Court had dismissed Ahmad’s application to drop the charges against him on grounds that it was premature.

Ahmad, 54, was charged with money laundering by not stating his real income on the RM2 million he received from former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013.

The act was in violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

The offence was allegedly committed at the IRB, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, on April 30, 2014.

The charge, framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty.

He was also charged with giving false statements to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when questioned by MACC investigating officer, Principal Senior Assistant Superintendent Mohd Zairi Zainal, over the issue at the media conference room, Parliament Building, Jalan Parlimen here, between 2.45 pm and 3.30 pm on July 4, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 32(8)c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM3 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. ― Bernama