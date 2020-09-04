545 Amanah members in Selangor quit party to join Bersatu

Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari says the group handed over their membership forms to him today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 ― A total of 545 Amanah Kota Raja division members today announced their departure from the party to join Bersatu.

The group, led by division vice-chairman 3, Jaafar Samsuddin, handed over their membership forms to Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari here today.

Besides being disappointed with the Amanah leadership for allegedly not bringing about any changes in the Kota Raja area of late, Jaafar, who was former Selangor Amanah committee member, said the group was also attracted to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s moderate style leadership, in addition to his ability to manage the people’s welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rashid denied that some 3,000 Selangor Bersatu members had quit the party, saying that only 122 had left so far.

They include the assemblymen for Kuang, Jeram and Batang Kali, who have all decided to join Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) formed by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Selangor Bersatu currently has more than 50,000 members, 5,000 of which were non-Malays. ― Bernama