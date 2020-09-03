Report: Almost 10,000 cops caught breaking the law over the last six years

Zamri said 335 policemen have been caught for drug related offences since 2015, with 11 of them being senior officers. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Almost 10,000 officers within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), or about 7.3 per cent of its force were found to have broken procedure or committed criminal wrongdoing over the last six years.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Zamri Yahya said the number involved some 743 senior officers and 8,663 rank and file policemen and saw them involved in offences such as criminal behaviour, bribery, drug abuse, and Shariah misconducts.

Zamri was quoted in a report by Utusan Malaysia saying 335 policemen have been caught for drug related offences since 2015, with 11 of them being senior officers.

“We also managed to identify 22 senior officers and 87 rank and file policemen who were involved in bribery.

“But what is more worrying is a total of 6,851 officers were found to have committed misconduct, and 281 who were found to have gone against Shariah regulations over these six years,” he said.

Among the offences, he explained, involved officers failing to show up for duty, visiting entertainment spots, and breaching police procedures.

“An extensive investigation will be carried out by JIPS before taking action such as suspending them or dismissing them if found guilty, of if they are convicted by the courts,” he added.