Penang Smart Parking app back online today

The Penang Smart Parking app is pictured on a smartphone during a press conference at Komtar in George Town September 2, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 2 ― The Penang Smart Parking application, which went offline yesterday, is back online today, state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The local government committee chairman said the PSP application was back online at 11am but it was still unstable.

“It was back on but it was on and off so we will be monitoring the system closely,” he said in a press conference today.

He said if the system remained unstable at the end of the day, both city councils will issue a statement regarding parking fees for today.

Yesterday, the application, which was used to pay for parking fees in both the island and the mainland, was offline for the whole day, raising the ire of users.

Both city councils had issued statements informing users that they will not be issued summons for non-payment of parking fees for September 1.

Both city councils had also waived any summons that was issued yesterday due to the issues with the parking application.

When asked if parking will also be free today, Jagdeep said they will have to monitor the performance of the system first.

He added that the city councils will only issue a statement if parking fees are waived due to failure of the parking system.