KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 ― Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases returned to single digits today, with the Health Ministry reporting six new infections since yesterday.

The ministry disclosed that four of these were imported, with patients arriving from Indonesia (three) and Syria (one).

The new community infections were located in Selangor and Pahang, the ministry disclosed on its Facebook page.

No deaths were recorded since yesterday, keeping the death toll at 128.

