Kuching Magistrate’s Court charges 12 year-old boy with sexually assaulting three underage girls

KUCHING, Sept 2 ― A 12-year-old boy was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with sexually assaulting three girls, who are all cousins of the accused.

The accused, who was charged in three separate Magistrate Courts, pleaded not guilty when the three charges under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 were read out against him.

According to all the charges, he was charged with committing sexual assault against the three victims, two of whom were 9 years old and another 11 years old at his house in Kenyalang Park, here last year, on March 22, 2019.

In the incident which occurred at about 11am, he allegedly touched the bodies of all the victims with sexual intentions.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar, Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi and Magistrate Zaiton Anuar each set October 8 to hear the accused’s moral report.

Meanwhile, the accused was allowed free bail by the court with his grandmother as guarantor while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

The prosecution was conducted separately by Prosecuting Officer Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad, Inspector Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang. ― Borneo Post