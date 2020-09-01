Malaysian scientist wins prestigious Asean-US Science Prize for Women 2020

Dr Chan was credited for her research on the hand, foot and mouth disease that resulted in a vaccine to combat the virus and brain infection disease in children. ― Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Universiti Malaya’s Dr. Chan Yoke Fun has won the Asean-US Science Prize for Women 2020 from the Asean Committee on Science, Technology, and Innovation (COSTI), the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Underwriters Laboratories.

Dr Chan, the head of UM’s Medical Microbiology department from its Faculty of Medicine, was credited for her research on the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) that resulted in a vaccine to combat the virus and brain infection disease in children.

“This award is timely in demonstrating the active role of women in preventive healthcare. It is a recognition for work well done, and signifies the opportunity for my team to do more.

“It has also empowered all Asean women scientists. Passion, perseverance and positive thinking help us to achieve greater heights,” Dr Chan was quoted saying on the US Mission to Asean online portal.

Asean COSTI chairman Professor Andy Hor congratulated Dr Chan as well as Dr Shefaly Shorey, who received an honourable mention, for their scientific achievements and contributions.

“Since its inception in 2014, the Asean-US Science Prize for Women has continued to showcase the many talented scientists in Asean.

“We offer our best wishes to all the national finalists and trust that they will inspire the next generation of women scientists to scale new heights in their scientific journey,” he said on the same portal.

Dr Chan will receive US$20,000 (RM86,900) as part of the award while Dr Shefaly was awarded US$5,000.