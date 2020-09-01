Constitution, Rukunegara will be cornerstone of new youth party, says Syed Saddiq

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 ― Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said his new party’s ideology will be based on the Federal Constitution and the Rukunegara.

In a forum tonight, the Muar MP said the party must also unite the voices of the youth and ensure its leaders comprise those from the age group usually sidelined in traditional parties.

“At the same time we will bring out the voices of the youths from all segments of societies, urban, suburban and rural from every state.

“The technocrats and professionals, those who have proven themselves in their respective industries nationally and internationally so they could be brought up to be of service in the Parliament or state assembly.

“I am confident that if we could bring up and unite their voices, we will be a force to reckon with,” he said at a forum titled “Youths : Why the need for a new party?” organised by the Sinar Harian newspaper tonight.

Members of the Syed Saddiq’s platform, dubbed "Muda Malaysia" for now, had their first meeting yesterday.

According to Malaysiakini, among the confirmed attendees were former Permodalan Nasional Berhad CEO Abdul Jalil Rasheed and startup founders Vinesh Sinha (FatHopes Energy), Liew Ooi Hann (RinggitPlus), Nadhir Shafiq (TheLorry) and Radzi Tajuddin (Hi Home).

Teacher Cheryl Ann Fernando of Adiwiraku film fame, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, religious preacher PU Rahmat and self-described agriculture enthusiast Shahrizal Denci are also on the list.

Other panelists in the forum tonight were PAS Youth assistant secretary-general Syahir Sulaiman and Bukit Melawati assemblyman Juwairiah Zulkifli from PKR.