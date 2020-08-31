Telaga and Tawar clusters add two new Covid-19 cases today, bringing total infected to 79

According to data provided by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the Tawar cluster in Kedah has the majority of infected individuals at 74, including today’s case. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The Telaga and Tawar clusters in northern Malaysia saw the addition of one new Covid-19 case each today, bringing the total number of infected from these two clusters to 79.

The Tawar cluster in Kedah has the majority of infected individuals at 74, including today’s case. The breakdown of infected individuals in Kedah is 63, while 11 cases are in Penang, according to data provided by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

As of today, the total number of individuals screened from the Tawar cluster is 16,462. Of that, 15,917 were in Kedah while 534 were in Penang.

“From the total screened in Kedah, 12,553 were those within the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Kenanga, Mawar and Melur in Amanjaya.

“Till today, there have been no new cases reported from these areas. Around 8,084 reported negative for Covid-19 while 4,469 are still awaiting their results,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Tawar, 735 individuals were tested, 730 came back negative, while in Perak, all 11 screened returned negative results as well.

Malaysia recorded six new positive Covid-19 cases today, and one death, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 127.