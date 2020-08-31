Pulai Bersatu wants to refer Osman Sapian to disciplinary board

Pulai Bersatu Pulai division chief Ya’cob Atan said the complaint against Kempas State Assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian (pic) would be made after his party held a division meeting next week. — Picture by Roysten Rueben

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — Pulai division Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will lodge a complaint against Kempas State Assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian, who campaigned for an independent candidate during the Slim by-election, to the party’s Disciplinary Board, next week.

Pulai Bersatu Pulai division chief, Ya’cob Atan said the complaint would be made after his party held a division meeting next week.

“As the division head, I am impacted by his action. If it is not because of Bersatu, he (Osman) would not have been nominated as the people’s candidate in the Kempas state seat in the last election.

“But he has chosen to campaign for the candidate who is opposing us and this is contrary to Clause 10.2.2 and Clause 10.2.3 of the constitution of Bersatu,” he told a press conference after launching the Pulai division Independence Semarak Convoy Programme, here, today.

Ya’cob, who is also the Johor Bersatu Information chief, added that according to the party’s constitutional clauses, any member who opposed the party can cause their memberships to cease immediately, as had happened to former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other members.

Two days ago, a video made viral on social media showing Osman speaking and believed to be campaigning in support of independent candidate, Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi during the Slim by-election.

In the video, Osman admitted that he was still the Kempas State Assemblyman on the Bersatu ticket and was a member of the party, but claimed that the party had deviated from its original struggle.

It was at the same time with Osman’s earlier statement that his presence in Slim, Perak was only to meet old friends while on a trip and had nothing to do with politics. — Bernama