Celebration of 63rd National Day reflects this year’s ‘Malaysia Cares’ Merdeka theme, say leaders

Prasarana staff celebrate Merdeka Day at the Merdeka Station in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 31 — The 2020 National Day celebration today, which is being held under the new norms, reflects the theme, ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares), as a show of appreciation towards the Covid-19 frontliners.

Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said that despite this year’s simple celebration, it was also held in honour of those who have been working hard dealing with the pandemic.

“As we are still in the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, so, while celebrating (the historic day) we shall not forget to pray and strive to make our country free from Covid-19,” he said when met by Bernama after the 2020 National Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan Negara here today.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed is thankful that the National Day celebration can still be carried out even though the country faces various challenges, especially in dealing with Covid-19 threats.

“What is important is that the spirit of patriotism remains in us and has a profound effect on Malaysians,” he said.

Minister of Human Resources Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that messages related to 2020 National Day which went viral on social media sites showed that the spirit of Malaysians was still high even though there were no elaborate celebrations like before.

In the meantime, Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said that the programmes planned and implemented went smoothly and received a good response, even though this year’s celebration was not as festive as in previous years.

“The celebration remains lively and meaningful despite being held under the new norms. The programmes planned and implemented ahead of the 2020 National Day celebration are well received, boosting the spirit of independence, unity and love for the country,” he said.

Defence Force Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang said that this year’s celebration served as an approach to show Malaysians that the struggle of security forces was not limited to dealing with the enemy but also to be directly involved in navigating any calamities that hit the country such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Uniformed bodies have taken an active role in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and the community should know that security forces are closely linked to the government’s agenda,” he said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that his presence at the event was as a symbol or representative of the frontliners celebrated on the National Day.

“The frontliners have sacrificed a lot for our country to break the Covid-19 infection chain and we can see a lot of appreciation is being given to them,” he said. — Bernama