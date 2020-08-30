This year’s Merdeka theme ‘Malaysia Cares’ shows appreciation for Covid-19 frontliners, says N.Sembilan MB

The theme of National Day and Malaysia Day this year is Malaysia Cares, appreciating and elevating the role of all parties regardless of race and political persuasion, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Aug 30 — The theme of National Day and Malaysia Day this year is Malaysia Cares, appreciating and elevating the role of all parties regardless of race and political persuasion, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the real concern shown by Malaysians was to ensure peace, stability and prosperity could be maintained in this beloved land of Malaysia.

“It is hoped that this attitude of concern can be instilled in us. I am confident that as long as this caring attitude is with us, no matter what differences, contradictions and doubts arise, Malaysia will remain intact and excellent, “he said in a recent post on his official Facebook page tonight.

Aminuddin added, for the 63rd time, Malaysians would be celebrating National Day in a state of peace and well-being.

“Officially, this is the 63rd National Day according to the day of the announcement of Independence on August 31, 1957 by Tunku Abdul Rahman at the Merdeka Stadium.

“Independence not just freedom from physical colonialism alone. We need to work to ensure that our country is truly independent from corruption and abuse of power, “he added. — Bernama