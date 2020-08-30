63 Malaysians join Merdeka ride in Phnom Penh

The Jalur Gemilang is displayed along the boulevard in Putrajaya in conjunction with the upcoming Merdeka Day. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PHNOM PENH, Aug 30 — To commemorate Malaysia’s 63rd National Day, 63 Malaysians today joined the Merdeka Ride — a bicycle-motorcycle ride in Phnom Penh, the capital city of Cambodia.

An entourage of 43 cyclists and 20 superbike riders including embassy officials, staff and their family members, as well as the Malaysian diaspora in Cambodia joined the ride, which was organised by the Malaysian Embassy here.

The 22km-long Merdeka Ride started at the embassy and passed through several locations including Ta Khmau town, before finishing at the embassy.

The convoy was led by the Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia, Eldeen Husaini Mohd Hashim.

Eldeen said the ride was held in honour of the struggle and sacrifice of Malaysia’s founding fathers and the generations before independence.

“Merdeka Ride is our way of expressing our love to the nation.

“It is also to honour all our unsung heroes including healthcare staff and uniformed authorities for their tireless efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He hoped the ride had instilled the spirit of unity, pride and patriotism among Malaysians and encouraged them to lead a healthy lifestyle. — Bernama