Transport minister: Licence renewal exemption extended for another 30 days

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at the Parliament Lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — The public has been given until September 30 to renew their driver’s licence and motor vehicle licence (MVL) as the existing exemption granted in March will expire on August 31, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

He said that the revocation of this exemption was in line with the power of the minister under Sections 66 (1) (x) and 127 (1) (b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333) which provides for the Motor Vehicles (Exemption) Rules 2020.

“Due to the extension of the movement control order (MCO) after August 31 as announced in the special message of the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday, then this exemption will be terminated through a specific revocation instrument.

“However, members of the public with expired licences are still given time to renew them within 30 days until September 30,” he said in a statement here today.

The Ministry of Transport through the Road Transport Department (RTD) has granted the exemption for the renewal of the licences during the enforcement of MCO since March to avoid congestion at the counters of the relevant agencies.

The exemption allows members of the public to drive and use their vehicles during the MCO even if their licences have expired, provided that the vehicle’s insurance is still valid.

“Currently, exemption for renewal of the licences is still in effect as long as the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infected Local Areas) Order 2020 is still in force. Since the implementation of the Recovery MCO, all RTD counters are fully operational as normal,” he said.

At the same time, Wee reminded the public to always obtain authentic information and not spread false news, and always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the National Security Council when visiting RTD counters or any agencies, in an effort to free the country from the Covid-19 pandemic completely. — Bernama