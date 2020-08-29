Johor authorities foils bid to smuggle 281kg of fish to Singapore

JOHOR BARU, Aug 29 — The Johor branch of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (Maqis) Department has thwarted an attempt to smuggle 281 kilogrammes (kg) of fish to Singapore at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), Gelang Patah, here, yesterday morning.

Its director Nur Afifah A. Rahman said an inspection of a lorry at 1am, found 56kg of grouper (ikan kerapu) and 225kg Spanish mackerel (ikan tenggiri) that did not have export permits hidden in the vehicle by the owner of the lorry along with other barrels of fish that had the necessary permits.

The undeclared fish were worth RM7,004.83, she said in a statement today.

She added all the fish were confiscated and the case was being investigated under Section 11 (2) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728), which was punishable under Section 11 (3) of the same act.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a maximum jail term of six years or both, upon conviction, she said. — Bernama