EC: Slim voters barred from voting for wearing shorts due to ‘miscommunication’

Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh speaks to reporters at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminnudin Baki polling station in Slim River August 29, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

SLIM RIVER, Aug 29 — Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh conceded that several voters for the Slim by-election here were wrongly prevented from entering a polling station in Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminnudin Baki for wearing shorts.

He sought to pass the incident off as a “miscommunication” and clarified that there was no specific prohibition against shorts.

“The ones who are not allowed to enter the polling stations are the ones who wear clothes bearing the party logo or wear revealing clothes.

“However, for me shorts pants are still okay. They are allowed to enter the polling station with short pants,” he told a press conference at the SK Aminnudin Baki polling station here.

“We hope those voters won’t sulk and can come back to vote.”

Earlier today, it was reported that several voters were blocked from entering the polling station for wearing short pants.

Some ripped up their ballots in protest of the incident.

Separately, Abdul Ghani said the turnout was at 29 per cent as of 11am today.

“It is a good percentage as it indicates we have about 10 per cent of voters every one hour.

“Our target for voter turnout is 85 per cent in this by-election and there is still much time left. We hope more young voters will come out and fulfil their responsibilities as voters,” he said.

He also reminded voters to observe the new standard operating procedures in place for Covid-19 prevention and for party representatives to longer canvass for votes.

A small number of supporters were seen holding the pamphlets of a candidate and campaigning near the Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminnudin Baki polling station here.