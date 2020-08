Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today that the recovery movement control order will be extended until December 31. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The federal government has announced tonight that the recovery movement control order (RMCO) will be extended until December 31, as the Covid-19 pandemic has shown no sign of abating.

“For your benefit, the government has decided that RMCO be extended until December 31, 2020,” Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said in a special public address.

