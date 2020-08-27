Kidex can be economic catalyst for Johor, says exco

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 ― The Kulai Iskandar Data Exchange (Kidex) in Sedenak, which is expected to attract investments worth RM17.5 billion, is seen as being able to catalyse Johor’s economy, which has been hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

State investment, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resource committee chairman Mohd Izhar Ahmad said Kidex, which is being developed by TPM Technopark Sdn Bhd, a company owned by Johor Corporation (JCorp), could create skilled job opportunities for the people in the state.

He said the development is also in line with Johor’s aim of bringing in more high-impact investments to the state this year.

“This project could bring bout an economic shift to the state, more so as the state is among the biggest contributors to the country’s gross domestic product.

“We want a highly viable technology development project, because to revitalise an economy that has been hit hard, skilled jobs are needed, and the project could also open up opportunities for Technical and Vocational Training (TVET) graduates,” he told reporters here today.

He had earlier launched a poetry contest for 63 participants from Kolej Kemahiran Johor in conjunction with National Day celebrations here.

The 74-acre (301.5-hectare) development is a component of Malaysia’s latest data hub, the Kulai Industrial Park (KIP) covering 2950 hectares.

Yesterday, Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad reportedly said Kidex is expected to be fully operational in 2023 and attract RM17.5 billion in investments while creating 1,600 jobs.

He added that Kidex has also attracted the interest of domestic as well as foreign investors, including from China, the United Kingdom and Japan and they have visited the site. ― Bernama