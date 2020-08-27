E-hailing driver fined RM16,000 for insulting King

Sufazrin was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with intent to annoy others through Twitter under the profile name 'Fazrin Ismail' or '@Fazr_Ismail' — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A e-hailing driver was fined RM16,000, in default eight months jail, by the Sessions Court here today for improper use of the network facilities by transmitting offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Twitter.

Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy handed down the sentence on Sufazrin Amin Ismail, 26, after he maintained his guilty plea to four counts of committing the offence.

He had pleaded guilty to the charges last Aug 6 and apologised to all Malaysians because his Twitter postings had annoyed many quarters. The court set today for sentencing.

On all four counts, Sufazrin Amin was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with intent to annoy others through a Twitter application under the profile name “Fazrin Ismail” or “@Fazr_Ismail”.

He was charged with transmitting four offensive communications against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong between 1.56pm and 10.29pm last March 23 and 25, with the link read at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office, Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Department, Wangsa Maju here at 7pm last March 28.

The judge sentenced him to RM4,000 fine on each count, in default two months jail.

Sufazrin Amin paid the fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin prosecuted, while Sufazrin Amin was unrepresented.

In mitigation, Sufazrin Amin said he came from a poor family and that he was remorse. — Bernama