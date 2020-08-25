Shopee apologises after delivery guy caught on CCTV hurling packages into customer’s home

A video recording shows a delivery person from Shopee tossing three items into a customer’s car porch. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Last week, a Shopee delivery person was caught on camera throwing three boxes into a customer’s home. Obviously this isn’t acceptable as it would have caused damage to the delivery items. Shopee’s Regional Managing Director Ian Ho has issued a statement on the matter.

According to Ian Ho, they have apologised to the customer and had launched a thorough investigation. Throwing packages are not acceptable and Shopee is taking further actions against the employee.

For other customers that have faced similar issues are urged to contact Shopee by email. Customers may also call in to their hotline at 03 2777 9222 and the lines are open daily between 9am to 6pm including public holidays.

Below is Shopee’s statement in full:

Shopee immediately reached out to the customer and delivery personnel when the video was first posted on Facebook to conduct a thorough investigation on what transpired.

While the delivery personnel involved already offered a personal apology to the customer, his behaviour went against what Shopee expects of our employees and the quality of service we commit to uphold. Upon completion of the internal inquiry, Shopee has found that there was no excuse for the misbehaviour and will thus be taking stringent actions against the employee.

At this juncture, we thank the customer for alerting us on the matter. Should other customers encounter unsatisfactory service, we encourage them to reach out to us at [email protected] or call 03 2777 9222 (Monday to Sunday – 9.00am to 6.00pm, including Public Holidays).

To recap, the incident was recorded on 19th August based on the timestamp in the video. As shown in the footage, a delivery person which appears to be wearing a Shopee T-shirt had tossed 3 items into the car porch, before snapping a picture presumably as proof of delivery. According to the customer that shared the video, he didn’t get any phone calls prior to delivery and it’s no wonder his recent purchases are always damaged. — SoyaCincau