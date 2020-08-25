Leave it to the cops to investigate Khairuddin, says senior minister

Khairuddin was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for not complying with the 14-day quarantine rule upon returning from Turkey. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the public should leave it to the authorities to investigate Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali for breaching the quarantine standard operating procedure (SOP).

Addressing his bi-weekly Covid-19 press conference, the senior minister (security) reiterated the call by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to allow the police to look into the matter before deciding whether any further action should be taken.

“Before he can be dragged to court, the case must be investigated by the police. The investigation paper will then be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) before the AGC decides to prosecute or not.

“I was made to understand that the prime minister said we must leave the matter to the police. Maybe the police will come up with a statement, but currently, they are investigating the matter,” he said.

Previously, Ismail Sabri had told a press conference that anyone found breaching the 14-day quarantine would be dragged to court.

Khairuddin was slapped with a RM1,000 compound for not complying with the 14-day quarantine rule upon returning from Turkey.

Seputeh MP Teresa Kok had made a claim in Parliament that Khairuddin was in Turkey for an unofficial visit until July 7, but did not undergo the 14-day quarantine rule after returning home.

Furthermore, she claimed Khairuddin had been accompanied on his trip by family and officials, and pictures of him attending various functions, including with other officials and ministers, had emerged on social media.

When asked, Ismail Sabri said he did not know if those who had accompanied Khairuddin had been slapped with the compound or if any action had been taken against them by the authorities.

The Malaysian public railed against the perceived double standards being accorded to the minister, questioning on social media whether there were different sets of laws for ministers and ordinary citizens.