Legalisation of Musang King durian farms done fairly, says Pahang Agriculture, Agro-based Industries committee chairman

The Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang in Kuantan, August 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 24 — The legalisation operation on Musang King durian farms cultivated on state-held lands in Pahang was done fairly to prevent blatant encroachments on state land including the forest reserves.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industries and Biotechnology committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Soffi Abdul Razak said such encroachments had been going on for many years and those involved had enjoyed uninterrupted gains.

He said these actions resulted in losses to the state government and created an unhealthy atmosphere which encouraged others to do the same and violate the law.

“The state government can destroy the crop, as permitted under the law but we are looking for a better approach, where the farms would be taken over by a state subsidiary, Pahang State Agricultural Development Corporation and discussions have been held with the parties involved,” he said.

Mohd Soffi said this in response to the supplementary question by Lee Chin Chen (PH-Bilut) at the Pahang State Legislative Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang here today on whether there was any discussion held with the Musang King farmers in Raub regarding the legalisation operation.

Mohd Soffi also called on state assemblymen including those from the opposition to support state government’s efforts to eradicate state-held land encroachment by providing the people with accurate explanation on the matter.

Mohd Soffi also expressed the state government’s commitment to ensure the sale of Musang King durians runs smoothly including to the overseas market and that it complies with the Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices (myGAP) certification.

He said, one of the conditions under myGAP is that the crop must be cultivated on state-certified farms. — Bernama